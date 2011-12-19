On the 19th Day of Chrismukkah: REN Rose Bath Gift Set

Over here at Beauty High we would have to argue that good skin is the most important thing when it comes to a strong beauty foundation. That is why we love REN skincare products because they use thelatest hi-tech bio actives and is free from skin-unfriendly ingredients. You won’t find any synthetic fragrance, pore-blocking petrochemicals, sulfate detergents, synthetic colors, animal ingredients or parabens in these products.

Today for our Chrismukkah giveaway we have a special REN gift set for one lucky reader. The Rose Bath Gift Set includes Moroccan Rose Otto Bath Oil,Moroccan Rose Otto Body Wash,Moroccan Rose Otto Body Cream. Plus, your awesome products will be coming in limited-edition packaging.REN has collaborated with de Gournay for its 2011 Christmas gift sets. The designs are taken from the Japanese and Korean Collection of de Gournay’s hand-painted wallpaper designs.

Enter on our giveaway page to have the REN Rose Bath Gift Set delivered to your front door!