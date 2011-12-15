On the 15th Day of Chrismukkah: NUDE

We are a sucker for pretty packaging, which is probably why we fell head over heels for NUDE’s Balancing Collection. Inspired by thegardens of Kew, London this floral box slides open to reveal three full sized Nude Skincare products essential in maintaining a clear and healthy complexion. Your entire skin care regime will be complete in this one box.

This collection comes with everything you will need for perfectly, glowing skin including a Cleansing Facial Wash which effectively removes makeup and pollution without stripping.Hydrating Water which is a mist that revives dehydrated skin and sets makeup and a limited-editionMoisture Balance, which is ananti-aging gel that controls shine, hydrates skin and combats fine lines.

And for our 15th day of Chrismukkah we are giving this lovely package away to one lucky Beauty High reader! Just enter on our giveaway page to start your new year with perfect skin!