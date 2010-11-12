Ole Henriksen Chats 3 Rules To Live By And Skin Secrets

Clear skin may be a desire for most of us (who am I kidding, all of us) but it’s fleeting. Once we’ve gotten rid of that teenage acne, then comes all of our anti-aging woes. Thus why we rely on skincare gods like Ole Henriksen, who deliver products such as the Truth Revealed Super Creme to keep our skin in tip-top shape. Read on for his tips for happiness in life, and great skin.

You’ve had an extremely interesting career and journey to launch your product line. What made you want to get into skincare after being a dancer/model?



Ole: It was my encounter with acne as a young man that became the catalyst for my career in skin care. At the time I resided in Jakarta, Indonesia where I worked as a show dancer and model. Lagita, a local esthetician, put me under her healing touch and cleared up my complexion with her natural treatments. As a result, my lifelong fascination with skincare began, having witnessed for myself the transformational powers of skin when treated correctly. Shortly afterwards I enrolled at the Christine Shaw Beauty College in London where I studied cosmetic chemistry, anatomy, face and body care, electrolysis, and stage and fashion makeup.

Your spa was the first on the west coast to offer microdermabrasions. How did you know they would become so successful?

Anything that renders impressive results as far as wrinkle reduction, scar tissue reduction and all together improvement of the skins texture is bound to be a success. What was so fantastic about the medical grade microdermabrasion machines was their ability to render very quick results – something that all clients love! The benefits of microdermabrasion are as great today as they were when they were first introduced.

What is one thing everyone should have in their skincare regime that people tend to forget?

The one thing that people tend to forget as an essential part of their skincare regimen is a peeling kit that incorporates the benefits of both a natural acid peel and a microdermabrasion like my micro mini peeling system. A treatment like that allows you to give yourself a professional-grade treatment at home for a fraction of the cost!

Is there anything people should know before trying one of your at home peel systems?

It is important to note that the product itself will do all of the work for you its not necessary to be heavy handed or aggressive while scrubbing your skin while doing the almond polish step of my micro mini peel kit. Example: When you work the microdermabrasion scrub across the skin, use gentle pressure because the granular mixture will do the exfoliation for you. The same goes for the fruit acid blend because it emulates the benefits of an acid peel. The formulation is adequate to render exceptional results. Apply correctly and use faithfully 2-4 times per month for continuous improvement and long term benefits.

What is one of your beauty/skin care secrets?

My greatest beauty secret is my positive attitude that allows me to glow from the inside out, allowing me to fully enjoy my life with daily happiness.

Even though you have a separate mens line are all of your products suitable for men and women?

My brand is suitable for both women and men and has always had a big male following just ask Justin Timberlake, Mark Wahlberg and Russell Brand!

Not a bad following! You obviously have a great line of skin and hair products – do you have any interest in expanding into make up?

In my past, I did work as a makeup artist and loved it, but I dont foresee introducing a makeup line in the near future.

You may be one of the most pleasant people Ive had the pleasure of meeting. Is there a secret to your happiness?

Happiness and sadness, laughter and pain, you cant know one without the other. Whats so fascinating about happiness to me is that it reflects how connected you are to yourself and your feelings. It may be a long period to process sad news, but it is possible to maintain a feeling of overall well-being and happiness by simply focusing on the positive in each individual situation.

I feel that it is because I am a positive individual in my overall life that I am better prepared to work through sadness quickly and greatly enjoy the smallest pleasures in life.

What are 3 rules that you live by each day?

1. To be kind and gracious to all my fellow human beings

2. To take the best care of my health by a eating balanced diet and exercising

3. To express my love to my nearest and dearest, including my partner Laurence

Is there anything unusual or unique that you make sure to include in your skin care routine?

I love to rub an ice cube wrapped in a thin handkerchief across my face numerous times throughout the week. What I like to do is make the ice cube tray with my balancing cucumber tonic because of the de-puffing and cooling benefits from the ingredients. What I love about this treatment is that it immediately lifts and brightens and firms my skin. I often do this in the morning before applying my truth serum and herbal day creme SPF 15.

Ole Henriksen has been specializing in acne treatments and chemical peels since the early 70s, when he first began treating patients in California. His treatments quickly became the talk of the town, and he soon expanded his business to include a product line. Continously improving his line and his treatments, Ole is constantly working on his ever-growing line.

Images courtesy of Ole Henriksen