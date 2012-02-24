Non-Invasive Plastic Surgeries Are Becoming More Common

Between all the facelifts, boob lifts and butt lifts, an overwhelming 14 million Americans underwent a cosmetic procedure last year alone. But on tonight’s 20/20 they report that plastic surgery no longer requires going under the knife and more and more patients aretaking advantage of new technologies that mean plastic “surgery” no longer has to leave a pesky scar.

The Daily Mail reports incisions are becoming shorter, fewer and more expensive. A facelift alone can cost $35,000 when surgeons use a new technology.

Dr. Doris Dayexplained that the advancements have not ruled out surgery altogether, but instead focus on an integrated approach that uses the best of both worlds.

But why the need for these more expensive, less invasive procedures? One, they are geared for the squeamish and two, Dr. Day told Barbara Walters: “I donot believe in aging gracefully.I think you have to fight it every step of the way.” She claims that with new technolgy comes more options for those considering plastic surgery.

Would you be more inclined to get plastic surgery if you didn’t have to go under the knife? Let us know what you think!