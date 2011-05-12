Nivea Launches HYDRA IQ, & Gives You A Chance To Be A VIP

To get ready for bikini season, moisturizing is a must. If we’re going to bare more of our skin, it better be soft, smooth and silky! Nivea is launching a new product line with an exclusive moisturizing technology called HYDRA IQ. The technology helps to support the skin’s hydration system by promoting water transfer throughout the skin, resulting in longer-lasting hydration.

Nivea held a consumer study with the products, and more than 2 out of 3 of the women who participated said that the products containing the HYDRA IQ technology cared for their skin better than their current products. That’s a pretty good number in my book, and my scaly legs could use some extra moisture before Memorial Day weekend!

The new products range from $5.99 to $8.99 and are available in drugstores now. Or, you can enter for a chance to win a package of Nivea HYDRA IQ products (pictured above), as well as a VIP ticket to an upcoming Nivea Beauty Influencers Lounge event on Tuesday, May 17th.

