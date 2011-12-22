Nina Dobrev’s Secret Skin Care Weapon

One of the most beautiful women in Hollywood (in my opinion) is Nina Dobrev. And besides her perfect body and beautiful hair, we seriously envy her for her glowing skin. Well, now the secret behind her picture perfect skin is out, and, even better, its available to the public. So the recipe to flawless, radiant skin? GlamGlow Mud Mask.

The mud base of GlamGlow’s exfoliant mask is rooted in the South of France and is comprised of 100% natural ingredients. And, have no fear guys, it also includes moisturizing collagen synthesis that can be used by both men and women to create luminous, shimmering skin in seconds.

The mask has skin glowing in 10 minutes and works to gently exfoliate, minimize pores, and alleviate wrinkles and fine lines. Skin will be left feeling firm, soft, and silky.

Retailing at $69.00, GlamGlow can be applied often or merely for a special occasion and can be found atwww.GlamGloMud.com or major stores including Neiman Marcus, Fred Segal, Kitson, and Bliss.