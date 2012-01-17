The New Red Light Treatment for Your Skin

Those suffering from acne, rosacea, scarring, cold sores, or even just the occasional red mark or depressed skin (and isn’t that everybody?) now have seen the light. And the light is red.

Red light, originally developed through NASA, has been shown to heal wounds, burns, and even help cure skin cancer. But now there has been a new advancement in the red light saga. Many cosmetic benefits have been shown and the treatments have begun to pop up in skin care salons, and even some drugstore treatments.

Jo Martin, an expert in light therapy and laser treatments from the Mapperley Park Clinic in England, praises the treatments, saying “Red light easily penetrates the dermis and can help with a variety of skin conditions…as well as improving skin quality. The heat and light boost circulation, bringing more blood and nutrients to the area.”

Interested in trying out the red light craze? A treatment at Joanna Vargas Salon in NYC will run you around $225, while an at home treatment will be $189. Something to keep in mind is that the salon treatments will use much more light, around 1,800 LEDs, but a handheld device will deliver around 40.

Salon Treatment at joannavargas.com and at home treatment at amazon.com