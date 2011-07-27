Multipurpose Face Lotions: Doing The Most For Your Face

Let’s be honest, we all have our own little weakness. In my case, it’s face lotion. I’ll admit that I can’t even count the number of times I moisturize my face a day…and always with a different lotion.
Sadly enough, I feel very passionate about the moisturizer I put on my face. After all, it should be an essential part of every person’s daily routine. I’ve been known for preaching to my friends about face lotions and sometimes even swiping a little on an unfortunate passersby’s face–don’t worry, most of the time I know them. However, I feel that why should my lotion just moisturize? While I’m at it, it may as well do more than just keep my face looking refreshed and soft. So, bring on the multipurpose lotions!
I have a soft spot in my heart for face lotions that are multipurpose and I just can’t resist them. We’re all busy people and I love having the opportunity to multitask. Of course, my bathroom counter is cluttered with all different moisturizers, all with different additional benefits. Here are some of my favorites so you can become just as obsessed as I am–if that’s even humanly possible.
A product that clears your skin of breakouts, while moisturizing
. without making it look oily? Sounds too good to be true. But this lotion is the ultimate time saver if youre wanting to purge your skin of acne and blackheads. (Normaderm Triple Action Anti-Acne Hydrating Lotion, 1.7 oz, $22.50, vichyusa.com)
With regular use, this moisturizer works to clarify your skin and diminish blemishes on your skin. On top of this, the high UVA/UVB defense protects your skin from future dark skin spots and keeps it looking naturally radiant. (Clinique Even Better Skin Tone Correcting Moisturizer SPF 20, 1.7 oz, $42.50, clinique.com)
Youll no longer have to worry about large pores after using this lotion. It works to reduce enlarged pores while the Amazonian White Clay soaks up the unwanted oil to keep your skin looking matte. (Kiehls Rare Earth Pore Minimizing Lotion, 2.5 oz, $29, kiehls.com)
For those who dont have enough time to keep themselves looking naturally energized--aka the majority of the human population--this cream can help you out by bringing your weary looking skin back to life. The Oxygen and Vitamin C work together to promote collagen building so our skin can bounce back easier from the stresses of our everyday livesand we all know there are plenty. (Bliss Triple Oxygen + C Energizing Cream, $54, blissworld.com)
A perfect moisturizer during the summer, this lotion contains SPF 30 to keep your skin protected from the suns harmful rays and is able to keep it consistently hydrated. Extremely lightweight, its great for those with sensitive skin. (Murad Essential-C Day Moisture SPF 30, 1.7 oz, $60, murad.com)
Who doesnt want youth in a futuristic looking jar? Filled with antioxidants to combat wrinkles caused by skin-aging radicals, this revitalizer rejuvenates skins and keeps it moisturized throughout the day. (Shiseido Bio-Performance Advanced Super Revitalizer, 1.7 oz, $72, sca.shiseido.com)
Well, its just inevitable to leave out the tinted moisturizers and this one has the great bonus of being both oil free and containing SPF 20. Since it is so lightweight, youre able to have more control over the amount of color being added to your face and build to your desire. (Laura Mercier Oil Free Tinted Moisturized SPF 20 in Walnut, $42, lauramercier.com)
Perfect for those with oily to combination type skin, this product works to regulate the amount of sebum secreted sounds pleasant, I know. The pomegranate extract helps to tighten up skin and pores, all while hydrating at the same time. (Korres Pomegranate Balancing Cream-Gel, 1.25 oz, $32, korresusa.com)
Filled with various antioxidants, this moisturizer goes on smoothly to keep your skin well protected with White Tea, moisturized with Mumuru Butter, brightened with Vitamin C, and hydrated with Rose Fruit Oil. Truly sounds like a perfect world. (Origins A Perfect World Antioxidant Moisturizer With White Tea, 1.7 oz, $39.50, origins.com)