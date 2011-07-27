Multipurpose Face Lotions: Doing The Most For Your Face

Let’s be honest, we all have our own little weakness. In my case, it’s face lotion. I’ll admit that I can’t even count the number of times I moisturize my face a day…and always with a different lotion.

Sadly enough, I feel very passionate about the moisturizer I put on my face. After all, it should be an essential part of every person’s daily routine. I’ve been known for preaching to my friends about face lotions and sometimes even swiping a little on an unfortunate passersby’s face–don’t worry, most of the time I know them. However, I feel that why should my lotion just moisturize? While I’m at it, it may as well do more than just keep my face looking refreshed and soft. So, bring on the multipurpose lotions!

I have a soft spot in my heart for face lotions that are multipurpose and I just can’t resist them. We’re all busy people and I love having the opportunity to multitask. Of course, my bathroom counter is cluttered with all different moisturizers, all with different additional benefits. Here are some of my favorites so you can become just as obsessed as I am–if that’s even humanly possible.