Moisturize Your Face This Winter, Get Glowing!

This winter just keeps getting more brutal. Your skin is looking dull, dry and flakey, I know mine is. So what you need a moisturizer that works well with your skin. Whether your skin is super-dry or oily, you still need the extra protection on your face during the winter to give you that inner glow!
This face base hydrates with shea butter and smooths the skin for seamless make-up coverage.
(Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base, $50 bobbibrowncosmetics.com)
This face moisturizer is perfect for those with combination skin, you don't want to over-moisturize but you still want to protect your skin from cold.
(DDF Ultra-Lite Oil-Free Moisturizing Dew, $40 sephora.com)
Clinique's classic face moisturizer is one that's loved by everyone you know and your mother. It's hydrating, light weight and balancing. What more could you ask for?
(Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion, $13 sephora.com)
This moisturizer is for those of you who really need extra hydration. It's the ideal moisturizer for allergy-prone sensitive skin.
(Philosophy Hope In A Jar For Dry Skin, $38 sephora.com)
Use this Argan Oil Moisturizing Stick on your face or lips, it can even be used to tame fly-aways!
(Josie Maran Argan Oil Moisturizing Stick, $22 sephora.com)
If your skin is unbearably dry then moisturizing during the day might not be enough. Nurse your skin back to health by using a night cream that will hydrate while you sleep.
(Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Moisturizing Treatment, $21.99 drugstore.com)
Moisturize your face on a budget. Neutrogena's Oil Fre Moisture with SPF 15 is light on application and protects you from the sun, we never say no to double-duty products.
(Neutrogena Oil Free Moisture with SPF 15, $9.59 drugstore.com)
Don't just hydrate your skin, brighten your face up with Bliss's Triple Oxygen +C Energizing Mask.
(Bliss Triple Oxygen +C Energizing Mask,$54 sephora.com)