Malin + Goetz Step Into the World of Strip

The unisex skincare brand MALIN + GOETZ have joined forces with the hair removal pros at Strip: Ministry of Waxing to prevent ingrown hairs and bring us their first spa product. The brands joined forces in a very natural way, becoming fast friends — and fans — of each other. Cynthia Chua, founder of Strip, walked into the NYC shop of MALIN + GOETZ and told Andrew Goetz that she wanted to collaborate with them. Goetz at first thought she may just be another crazy New Yorker, but soon realized Chua was in fact serious, and was responsible for an incredible hair removal business.

Strip brings its techniques from Singapore (having all of it’s employees first train over there) and offers services from Brazilians to brow rebuilding. Goetz said, “In everything we develop, we balance cutting-edge skin care technology with natural-based ingredients known for time-tested healing.” Their first collaboration was with LVMH on a Mojito Lip Balm (one of the brand’s best selling products) and this second collab is sure to be a win. The Ingrown Hair Cream addresses ingrown hairs and razor bumps post shave, waxing or any other hair removal process. The nourishing fatty acids of Vitamin B5 and E promote skin repair while chamomile soothes and calms irritation. Papaya and pineapple exfoliates the skin and eliminates any ingrown hair concerns — and helps to make the cream smell amazing.

When asked if we can expect to see more spa products from the brand, Goetz replied with this collaboration has been great, and this will “not be the last of spa products from us.” We’re looking forward to see what’s to come!

(MALIN + GOETZ Ingrown Hair Cream, $34, malinandgoetz.com or any Strip: Ministry of Waxing locations)