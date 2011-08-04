Luxurious In-Home Facials Courtesy of Joanna Vargas

If you’ve had the pleasure of experiencing or even hearing about Joanna Vargas’ luxurious facials, get ready to work in the relaxing treatments at home: Vargas will launch her own line of skincare products tomorrow.

The line will include four products, and will be entirely natural to help you get a glowing complexion without the need of a daily stop in with Vargas herself. But, with natural ingredients including leafy greens that will leave your skin feeling soft, supple and the aroma of cucumber may just trick your nose into believing you’re at a Vargas spa and not at home.

The line will be available on www.joannavargas.com.