L’Oreal Paris Enters Into Sun Care with JLo as Face

L’Oreal Paris may have always been able to give you a flawless fake tan, but now they’re going to protect you from sunburns as well. The company has announced that they’ll be entering into the realm of sun care in February, with the help of one of it’s ultra glam brand ambassadors, Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez will be representing the Sublime Sun line in TV and print ads to help educate consumers on the importance of sunscreen. According to WWD, the line will include seven units, which will be fully up-to-date with the new FDA regulations.

Spokespeople for the brand said that entering into the category of sun care was something that was well thought out, and they plan on addressing several needs that they feel haven’t been met in the marketplace, such as providing suncreen that is lightweight, providing antioxidant formulas so that skin receives benefits in addition to sun protection and using a patent pending UV filter system that addresses both UVA and UVB rays.

The line will include products for both the face and body, ranging in prices from $9.99-$10.99.