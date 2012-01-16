Late Night Last Night? Try an At-Home Brightening Pad

Whether you were up last night watching the Golden Globes along with us, or doing whatever else you kids do these days, we all know that a lack of sleep can take a toll on our skin. Luckily, there are never-ending supplies of beauty products that can get us looking our best in no time.

Philosophy’s new Microdelivery Triple Acid Brightening Peel is like an at-home chemical peel, that comes in the form of a quick and easy pad. You simply swipe the pad over your skin and sit back and wait for the results! The pads contain a triple acid formula but are less irritating than typical hydroxy acids. Combined, they help to improve skin tone, brightness, fine lines and reduce those pesky dark spots.

I literally was able to see an improvement after just two uses — I won’t tell you that my fine lines are gone — but the way that these pads brighten your skin is worth it alone. I looked as if I had slept for eight hours!