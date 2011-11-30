Lady Gaga’s Skin Secret is Not What You’d Think

Lady Gaga is Elle UK’s cover star for January 2012 (no surprise there really) and with her subdued blonde chin-length wig on the cover accessorized with bits of soft teal fabric and coral lace we noticed one thing — her flawless skin.

Lucky for us, Gaga spills her skin secrets inside the magazine, but it’s not exactly what you would imagine. No, she doesn’t credit expensive creams, masks or miracle waters for her complexion. Instead, Gaga (a MAC Viva Glam ambassador) says that her secret is “orgasms, lots of orgasms. Orgasms and spinach.”

Always outspoken about safe sex, I guess it’s not really a surprise per se, but it certainly wasn’t what Elle UK was looking for we’re sure. But hey, a mix of Popeye and Sasha Grey will get you flawless skin I suppose?

[Bellasugar]