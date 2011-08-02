Kiehl’s Teams Up With amFAR, Releases Limited Edition Cream

Kiehl’s announces continued partnership with amFAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research) by introducing a Limited Edition version of their cult favorite, Ultra Facial Cream. 100% of Kiehl’s profits from the limited products’ sales will go to amFAR, an estimated $25,000.

This isn’t the first time Kiehl’s has partnered with AIDS research and awareness organizations in their powerful charitable efforts. In the past they have worked with Magic Johnson AIDS Foundation and YouthAIDS.

The Ultra Facial Cream hydrates for 24 hours leaving skin soft and buttery but never greasy. The cream uses ingredients such as Antarcticine, Imperata Cylindrica, Squalane, and Avocado oil to keep you moisturized. The Limited Edition cream will launch during the second yearly Kiehl’s LifeRide for amFAR, a seven-day motorcycle ride up the Eastern coast to benefit and raise awareness for amFAR. The limited edition product features a motorcycle and flame design inspired by the ride.

Limited Edition Ultra Facial Cream, $46 kiehl’s.com