Kiehl’s & The Sartorialist Collaborate For Father’s Day

The Sartorialist has quickly risen to fame for his street style blog, and has teamed up with Kiehl’s to not only design a kit for Father’s Day, but to also shoot the corresponding digital campaign. We chatted with Scott as he debuted the kit and campaign to his fans at Kiehl’s flagship store the other night, and he gave us the scoop.

The campaign features NYC dad’s playing with their children at the park, and Scott Schuman (aka The Sartorialist) wanted to capture them during real moments, simply interacting with their kids in a natural moment. Typically, Schuman says that he looks for the gracefulness in people when looking for a shot. He noted, “When I talk to someone and say I want to take your photograph the hardest part is getting them back to that natural grace before I walked over and stopped them to take a picture. I think grace to me is very beautiful.”

As for the Limited Edition Dopp Kit, it’s full of Scott’s favorite Kiehl’s products in travel sizes which include the Facial Fuel Moisturizer and Ultimate Brushless White Eagle Shave Cream. Schuman said that the project “really became a collaboration between Garance and I, because I asked her to sketch something out, and she’s like ‘no, no, no that doesn’t make sense, change that’ so it was fun to work on that process with her.”

President of Kiehl’s Chris Salgardo said that they chose Schuman for the collaboration because he “is somebody who really understands style, and would be the right person to come up with this grooming kit for men.” Salgardo noted that grooming kits are hard for men because although they are great at their simple approach to skincare, they still need to figure out a way to carry it. “This bag is super functional, I carry it myself and you can keep everything in there.”

Salgardo also told us his grooming tips for maintaining his signature beard. “I’m addicted to Rosa Artica, which is our latest cream. But for beard grooming, I use Formula 133, which is a grooming aid that you can use for your hair to condition it in and I leave it on simply because I have facial hair.”

The Dopp Kit is availaible in June for $55.50 at www.kiehls.com.