Kiehl’s Oil-Free Collection Aims To Keep Us Shine-Free

When temps rise, taming breakouts tends to become a bit harder. Skin gets oily, we sweat more, and everything tends to feel dirty and grimy. After spending a hot and sticky day outdoors, the last thing we want to do is scrub our face with a cleanser that contains even more oil.

Luckily, Kiehl’s has just released their cult-classic Ultra Facial collection in an Oil-Free form. Consisting of four products, collectoin contains a Oil-Free Lotion, Oil-Free Cleanser, Oil-Free Toner and Oil-Free Gel Cream.

All of the products help to not only control shine on your skin, but but they are also proven to visibily reduce oil and shine to help balance out your complexion. The gel cream also helps to provide hydration, because as most oily girls know, we find that we still need to hydrate but it’s a struggle to find something that won’t just multiply the grease factor.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-Free Collection, available July 2011 at Kiehls.com