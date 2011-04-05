Is Freezing Your Wrinkles The New Botox?

A Beverly Hills cosmetic surgeon has developed a new method for getting rid of all of our pesky little wrinkles. Dr. Francis Palmer of MyoScience believes that people want the effects of Botox, without using botulism (seems to make sense) – so he’s developed a machine that uses cold to freeze facial nerves.

The device, which uses a series of small needles called “cryoprobes” freeze muscles’ nerves into relaxing. Currently in clinical trials, the device may soon be looking for approval in Europe.

This procedure sounds a little scarier than Botox (tiny little needles jabbing you in the face), but if there is no botulism toxin involved, it may be a better solution. But how long does the freezing of the nerves last? And, can we still get the whole completely frozen face look? We’ll definitely be watching for the results of these clinical trials.

In the meantime, would you consider trying it? Or would you rather embrace your wrinkles?

Image: istock.com