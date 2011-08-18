Ingredients Your Skin Needs To Look Its Best

A big part of beauty is skin care. In fact, skin care should be one of the most important parts of your beauty regime. Makeup does wonders, but it always looks better when your skin is in good shape. For these reasons, you should look carefully at the kinds of products you use, and make sure to use products with ingredients that are known for their skin benefits.

Some known ingredients to avoid are parabens (chemicals used for preserving cosmetics) and phthalates (help absorption into skin). Although it may seem alarming that there are products that contain ingredients that are known to be harmful, there are many cosmetic companies that avoid these ingredients as well.

Take a look through this guide of beauty products with the key ingredients that you DO want for your skin. And when making a purchase, always check the labels to see what’s really going into your skin.