Ingredients Your Skin Needs To Look Its Best

A big part of beauty is skin care. In fact, skin care should be one of the most important parts of your beauty regime. Makeup does wonders, but it always looks better when your skin is in good shape. For these reasons, you should look carefully at the kinds of products you use, and make sure to use products with ingredients that are known for their skin benefits.
Some known ingredients to avoid are parabens (chemicals used for preserving cosmetics) and phthalates (help absorption into skin). Although it may seem alarming that there are products that contain ingredients that are known to be harmful, there are many cosmetic companies that avoid these ingredients as well.
Take a look through this guide of beauty products with the key ingredients that you DO want for your skin. And when making a purchase, always check the labels to see what’s really going into your skin.
Both Fresh's Sugar Acai Berry Body Scrub and Sugar Acai Age-Delay Body Cream contain Acai oil (from the Acai berry). Acai oil is an antioxidant that helps with hydration and renewing skin's elasticity.
(Fresh Sugar Acai Berry Body Scrub, $48, sephora.com, Fresh Sugar Acai Age-Delay Body Cream, $65, sephora.com)
Josie Maran's namesake brand has become famous for the use of argan oil. Argan oil is full of Vitamin E and fatty acids. It can only be derived from the Argan tree which is only grown in Morocco. It can be used to nourish your skin, hair and nails.
(Josie Maran Organic Argan Oil, $48, sephora.com)
This serum is enriched with Vitamins A, C and E, which work to increase your skin's elasticity. Also used, is red seaweed which is used to help smooth out fine lines. Best to use around the eyes and mouth.
(Dermalogica AGE Smart - MultiVitamin Power Firm, $53, dermstore.com)
This primer is not only full of minerals, antioxidants, plant extracts and vitamins (C and E), but it also has SPF. Best of all, it works well for all skin types, and will leave your skin looking and feeling smooth.
(Bare Escentuals bare Vitamins Prime Time, $22, sephora.com)
This face cleanser uses aloe vera (great for soothing skin) in addition to chamomile and vitamins to give you cleansed skin without irritation.
(Ole Henriksen Aloe Vera Deep Cleanser, $30, sephora.com)
This body polish is great for gentle exfoliation, firming and smoothing. It has a mix of antioxidants, green tea and wine extract, jojoba beads and acai fruit oil, and works towards anti-aging, hydration and as an exfoliant of course.
(Clarasonic Refining Skin Polish, $25, bloomingdales.com)
This eye cream is a delightful treatment for the skin around your eyes. Green Tea (antioxidants!), honey and vitamin E not only nourish the skin, but helps in reducing dark circles under the eyes.
(Jo Malone Green Tea & Honey Eye Cream, $50, bloomingdales.com)
I absolutely love this nourishing lip balm. It is full of coconut oil that keeps your lips feeling ultra soothed and hydrated.
(Super by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, Super Lush Lips With Coconut Oil, $20, sephora.com)
This bonzing mousse not only gives you glow, but contains caffeine and an anti-cellulite complex to help tone and smooth. Perfect combo from a body bronzer.
(Lorac TANtalizer, $32, sephora.com)