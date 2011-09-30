Incorporate Pumpkin Spice In Your Skin Care

We love the fresh fall scents that accompany the changing of the seasons. From caramel apples on display to that classic Starbucks pumpkin-spiced latte, Autumn aromas are our favorite part of the season (besides Fashion Week of course). Get your pumpkin fix without being disrupted by the supply shortage this season and enjoy the benefits of the natural gourd on the skin by indulging in the above beauty products.

1 of 10 Limited edition WEN® Fall Ginger Pumpkin Cleansing Conditioner promises to treat your hair with beneficial botanicals and essential oils to transform your hair into "the healthy, beautiful, bouncy, manageable hair you always dreamed of." (Wen Hair and Body Care, $25, qvc.com) Want to smell like pumpkin all over? Try Arcona Pumpkin Lotion, a body lotion intended to drastically "improve tonal quality and elasticity" of the skin. Perfect to repair your summer skin this fall! (Arcona Pumpkin Lotion, $35, arcona.com) In a Halloween mood? Celebrate Autumn and the holidays with Sally Hansen Pumpkin Spice nail polish, which is a sheer black gel with orange glitter. We recommend painting a few coats over a dark brown or black for a Halloween-inspired manicure. (Sally Hansen Pumpkin Spice, about $3) Treat yourself to dessert with this Orange Spice Goat Milk Soap. Not only does it smell just like a slice of pumpkin pie, this rich blend contains cocoa butter to help moisturize and nourish your skin. Great eco-friendly product that can be used on hands, body, and face! (Orange Spice Soap, $9, chivasskincare.com) We can always rely on Philosophy to release a fabulous, unique autumn scent. This year it is Harvest Spice, which is made as a shampoo, shower gel & bubble bath. Enjoy the resulting soft skin! (Philosophy Pumpkin Spice, $16, philosophy.com) Just let the pumpkin enzymes and natural antioxidants do all the work... Renée Rouleau's Pumpkin Smoothing Peel is an amazing exfoliant will take care of your skin. It "uses mild enzymes to dissolve and digest dry cell buildup while mild corn meal grains provide a final sweep of exfoliation." (Renée Rouleau Pumpkin Smoothing Peel, $52.50, reneerouleau.com) Prevent your hands from getting dry as the weather temperature drops with Desert Essence Pumpkin Spice Hand Repair. This organic lotion full of zinc and Vitamins A, C, E, and K from Jojoba Oil and Pumpkin Seed Oil will leave your skin fresh, even-toned, and soft as ever (and of course, smelling incredible!) (Pumpkin Spice Hand Repair Cream, $8.99, desertessence.com) The Splendid Dirt Nutrient Mud Mask is a blend of enzyme-rich pumpkin puree, active yogurt cultures, and nature's own Illite and Bentonite clays. After the initial tingling sensation passes and the mask dries, this formula promises to purify any kind of skin, no matter how congested! To be used at least once a week. (Splendid Dirt Nutrient Mud Mask with Organic Pumpkin, $20, farmhousefreshgoods.com) As we get further into Autumn, fill your home with a cozy, yet exquisite blend of pumpkin, Masala Chai spice, Cardamom, Ginger, and Cinnamon flavors. (Nest Fragrances by Laura Slatkin - Pumpkin Chai Candle, $32, bergdorfgoodman.com) Looking for something that will "give your eyes a gorgeous 'pop' without being over the top?" Weightless and pure Satin Matte eyeshadow will help you create that look to any degree, and it can be used as eyeliner and highlighter as well. (Satin Matte Eyeshadow in Mohair - Between Peach & Pumpkin, $9, futurenatural.com)


















