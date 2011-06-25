How To Treat Your Sunburn

With summer here, and 4th of July weekend around the corner, many of us are taking weekend vacations and spending as much of our free time as we can outdoors and in the sun. Although you should be constantly layering on the SPF, sunburns do happen. We could sit here and warn you about how dangerous and damaging a sunburn is to your skin, but if you’re sitting in pain due to blistering skin, we know you won’t listen anyway.

So instead, here are a few methods to try to ease your painand next time slather on more of the white stuff!

Take a cold shower to relieve the pain instantly. Pat yourself off with a towel (do not rub) and then apply aloe vera lotion. If your aloe lotion contains lidocaine, it will even numb your skin a little bit to reduce the amount of pain you feel. Drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated, sunburns can dehydrate you. You can also take an over-the-counter pain medication to reduce the burning sensation. Don’t wear tight clothing while your sunburn is healing as to not irritate the area. Continously apply both aloe and moisturizer to the sunburned area to relieve the pain and to prevent blistering and peeling.

Good luck!