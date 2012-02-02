Hollywood’s Latest Anti-Aging Craze: Human Growth Hormone

The latest Hollywood craze in anti-aging (and this really does seem crazy) is apparently injecting human growth hormone. Actresses such as Suzanne Somers and Alana Stewart have come forward to rave about the results of this “fountain of youth in a syringe.”

According to the Daily Mail, HGH users report that they feel 20 years younger, their skin feels tighter and their sex drive increases. While this all sounds like a dream, there have of course been reports of a dark side to HGH too. Studies have shown that long term use may increase the risk of cancer and diabetes.

Apparently, in the wise words of one talent manager, “any actor over 50 that you’re still seeing with a ripped stomach and veins in his forearms is probably taking HGH.”

As for how it works, the theory behind it centers around the idea that hormones taper off as we get older and if we replace them, returning them to the levels we had when we were 30 or 35, we can regain the good health, energy levels and libido that we had at that age. Injections can cost as much as $11,000 a year, but users claim to notice no gray hairs — and Suzanne Somers calls it “sex in a capsule.”

If you’re familiar with HGH, it’s because it originally came around in the ’90s when it was used by bodybuilders or athletes, but not until recently has it become a trend in Hollywood for actors trying to look younger. According to the Mayo Clinic, there is “little evidence to suggest human growth hormone can help otherwise healthy adults regain youth and vitality” whichever way you take it. They also warned that you can experience side effects such as joint and muscle pain, increased breast growth in men and carpal tunnel syndrome.

It’ll be interesting to see how far this trend goes, but considering the side effects, we’re not so sure we’d try it. Would you?