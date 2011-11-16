Holiday Gifts For the Hostess with the Mostest

Rule number one for being a guest: Never show up empty handed, especially during the holidays. From your best friends dinner party to meeting your future mother-in-law, holidays are full of gatherings that can cause everyone a lot of stress. So become the perfect guest with an amazing hostess gift. Since everyone loves beauty products, might we suggest some gifts that will help both you and your host relax with ease?
We’ve rounded up our favorite luxury spa essentials from all different price points that are guaranteed to impress your host and help you get your foot in the door.
These monogrammable cube candles from Pottery Barn are luxe with just the perfect amount of personalization for any host. Plan out ahead of time and you can have one of these unscented soy and wax candles for each party you attend!
(Pottery Barn Monogramed Candles, $29, potterybarn.com)
Nothing says you care like Jo Malone. Personalize this gift set with your hostess' favorite fragrances and it's the gift that keeps on giving.
(Jo Malone "Gracious Home", $100, jomalone.com)
This "Glimmery Nights" gift set from Lollia has us swooning. A crystal adorned bubble bath and candle is the perfect way to worm your way onto your hostess' good side and the subtlehints of peony and fresh orange will seal the deal!
(Glimmery Nights Gift Set, $66, lollialife.com)
To provide your hostess with a complete at-home spa retreat look no further than the FreshBrown Sugar Affair gift set. This indulgent set includes body cream, body polish and Fresh's signature tinted lip balm.
(Brown Sugar Affair Gift Set, $50, fresh.com)
We love all of the signature scents of Thymes, but this Filigree gift set is on my personal wish list. This beautifully packaged body wash and body lotion set is the perfect quick gift for any party that will definitely leave an impression.
(Filigree Gift Set, $44, thymes.com)
The epitome of luxury, Diptyque has released a limited edition winter mini candle coffret. We recommend saving this for someone you really want to impress or sneak in a second one for yourself.
(Winter Mini Coffret, $84, diptyqueparis.com)
We couldn't think of anything we'd want more than a Kiehl's Favorites gift set. All of Kiehl's iconic products in one box? Yes, please!
(Kiehl's Favorites, $36, kiehls.com)
A perfect gift for your hostess or host, these Molton Brown liquid hand soap and hand lotion sets are great for whomever you are visiting. We recommend the white mulberry liquid hand wash & hand lotion set because its pure essential oils work to moisturize your hands and help to prevent the signs of ageing.
(White mulberry liquid hand wash & hand lotion set, $50, moltonbrown.com)
When a party goes all night this Orgins From Morning to Night gift set could come in handy. This natural set comes with a renewal cream, an intensive overnight mask, an energy-boosting moisturizer and a renewing eye cream.
(From morning to night, $50, origins.com)
The best gift for a last minute invite, this Petit gift set from Mistral comes with a hand cream, shea butter and a bar of soap... can't get much better than that!
(Petit gift set, $15, mistralsoap.com)