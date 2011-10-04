Good Enough for Jackie-O, Good Enough for Me

While iconic beauties Jackie Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe didn’t exactly get along, they did share something in common. No, I don’t mean a love for John F. Kennedy, I mean the fact that they were both clients of Erno Lazlo. The iconic dermatologist and cosmetics pioneer was responsible for the flawless complexions of both these beauties and countless others in the 1950s and 60s, including Grace Kelly, Greta Garbo, and Audrey Hepburn.

Today Lazlo’s legacy for perfect skin lives on with his Sea Mud Soap and the Regular Normalizer Shake-It, two of our favorite products. The soap uses mineral-rich black mud from the Dead Sea to exfoliate and soften skin texture while promoting radiance and moisturizing. This soap is perfect for minimizing blackheads without drying skin out. Also, it has been proven to help chronic skin conditions such as psoriasis and dermatitis.

The Shake-It is a lightweight, tinted toner that is perfect for using after cleansing but before applying makeup. It absorbs oil, firms skin, and leaves skin so matte you might even be able to eliminate your foundation. The 90% toner, 10% color formula comes in 13 sheer shades, and is designed to be applied all over face and chin with a cotton ball and smoothed out with fingers.Erno Lazlo Sea Mud Soap (for normal/combination to oily skin) and Shake-It oil controlling treatment (for normal to oily skin) can be found at fine retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, and Nordstrom.

Erno Lazlo products are definitely worth the splurge, as Lazlo is more relevant than ever today. With the new biopic My Week with Marilyn coming out in a month (and starring one of our fave beauties Michelle Williams as Monroe) and Jackie Kennedy Onassis currently gracing the cover of this week’s People Magazine, Lazlo has proven to be the leader in skincare for timeless, iconic beauty.