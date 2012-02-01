Gold Medalist Hannah Teter Tells Us Her Winter Skin Tips

Last week, 2006 Olympic Gold Medalist Hannah Teter celebrated her 25th Birthday in Aspen with Clearasil PerfectaWash.Teter, one of the most successful female snowboarders of all time, took home the bronze medal at last week’s X Games, but before she could leave we got the scoop on her winter beauty secrets.

What is the most important part of your beauty routine when you are on the slopes?

Caring for my skin for sure! Moisturizing and sun protections are key, so I also use a nourishing night serum and an SPF during the day.

What is your number one beauty product?

My favorite beauty product is tinted moisturizer it quickly evens out my skin for an overall glow and gives me a bit of hydration at the same time. I also love a great lip balm.

How do you protect your skin from the harsh weather and sun?

I like to multitask and use a daily moisturizer with an SPF 15 so I can keep my skin protected. It’s amazing the amount of exposure you can get when you are out on the slopes! Eminence makes a great one.

Why do you love PerfectaWash?

Clearasil PerfectaWash is great because it makes face washing easy just what I’m looking for after a long day of training. PerfectaWash takes the guess work out of using the right amount of product…and really works to keep my skin clear!

What is your number one beauty tip?

My #1 tip is to keep it simple. Have fun with your look, but I think women sometimes look their best when they are sporting a natural glow and a genuine confidence.