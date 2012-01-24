Go to Sleep & Wake Up More Beautiful With These Helpful Tips

Most days (after hitting the snooze button for over an hour) when we finally roll out of the bed we usually end up looking so horrid that we avoid facing the mirror until we’ve had that first cup of coffee. So in addition to avoiding the snooze button this new year, we’ve also decided to try to better ourselves… starting with while we sleep.

Here are five tips for beautifying yourself while you sleep. Follow these tricks to wake up with a little less drool and a lot more grace.

Sleep On Your Back

We are avid stomach sleepers but it turns out that sleeping on your tummy causes wrinkles because of the weight of your head on your face. So flip over to your back to wake up sans those pesky sheet wrinkles.

Add Volume To Your Hair

If you want to give your hair some natural lift and curl all you have to do is pile your locks on the top of your head and secure with a scrunchieor ribbon for less crimping and more styling.

Sleep On Satin Sheets

Nothing is worse than waking up to completely unmanageable, frizzy hair. So switch out your fleece or cotton pillowcase for a satin alternative for sleeker hair each morning.

Tan In The Dark

Add just a little dollop of sunless tanner to your night cream for a gradual tan you can see in the morning. Wait for it to dry of course before catching your beauty sleep!

Moisturize, Moisturize, Moisturize

The night is the best time to moisturize your skin because it is more open to the nutrients your creams and lotions can provide. Apply lotion right before bed for maximum impact. Tip: Apply a petroleum jelly like Vaseline or Aquaphor to your feet and then put on socks to give your feet a baby soft finish.