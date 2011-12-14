Go in to Buy Makeup, Leave with a DDF Skin Evaluation

In January, DDF will be launching a new technology in select Sephora stores that will provide skin care customers a personal skin evaluation on-site.

According to an article in WWD, the DDF Skin Evaluation System is a combination of software developed by DDF, dermatologists and Canfield Scientific, which utilizes technology previously only available at a dermatologist’s office.

“Because more than 78 percent of women only think about their symptoms when making skin care decisions, their skin is not able to reach its full potential,” said Dr. Howard Sobel, dermatologist and DDF founder.

What makes this system so effective is the ability to judge skin on a “microscopic level” and make educated decisions when it comes to your skin care regime.

The DDF Skin Evaluation System grades skin appearance according to five key skin dimensions: wrinkles, pores, skin tone evenness, skin clarity and skin sensitivity, which allows askin care consultant to create a “personalized protocol.”

What do you think? Will you take advantage of a the DDF Skin Evaluation System if it is available in your local Sephora? We definitely will.