‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera is the New Face of Proactiv

Although Naya Rivera’s plays the overly confident, somewhat cocky Santana on Glee, the actress admitted in a exclusive toPeople that off camera she struggles with insecurities over her adult acne.

The new face for Proactiv, Naya told People:”I had really bad skin for awhile earlier this year,” Rivera said.”It sort of just came out of nowhere. It was like adult acne, and I was like, I’ve had great skin my entire life. How am I dealing with this now at 24?”

Although the actress still suffers from scarring issues, she said once she started using Proactiv it really did help.”It helped me out, so I got in contact with the company and told them I would love to share my story. So I showed them photos and they said, ‘This is great.’ Wait till people see my pictures. That’s all I have to say. I definitely have the photos to prove [I had a problem].”

One word of advice Naya has for girls suffering with the same problem:”It’s a process, but it does get better.”