StyleCaster
Share

‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera is the New Face of Proactiv

What's hot
StyleCaster

‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera is the New Face of Proactiv

Amanda Elser
by

Although Naya Rivera’s plays the overly confident, somewhat cocky Santana on Glee, the actress admitted in a exclusive toPeople that off camera she struggles with insecurities over her adult acne.

The new face for Proactiv, Naya told People:”I had really bad skin for awhile earlier this year,” Rivera said.”It sort of just came out of nowhere. It was like adult acne, and I was like, I’ve had great skin my entire life. How am I dealing with this now at 24?”

Although the actress still suffers from scarring issues, she said once she started using Proactiv it really did help.”It helped me out, so I got in contact with the company and told them I would love to share my story. So I showed them photos and they said, ‘This is great.’ Wait till people see my pictures. That’s all I have to say. I definitely have the photos to prove [I had a problem].”

One word of advice Naya has for girls suffering with the same problem:”It’s a process, but it does get better.”

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share