Get SPF Any Way You Can This Season

Getting your daily dose of sun protection doesn’t have to be a chore anymore! There are plenty of easy options to protect your skin while going about your regular beauty routine.
Each day just choose the way you want to apply your SPF based on what you’ll be doing, where you’ll be going or what your schedule is like.
Image: istock.com
In a Moisturizer:
This is the fastest way to get your daily dose of sun protetion in the morning and give you the moisture you need all day. Here are three to try:
(Olay Regenerist UV Defense Regenerating Lotion SPF 50, $26.99, drugstore.com)
(Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer SPF 15, $14.99, target.com)
(Doctor's Dermatologic Formula Weightless Defense UV Moisturizer SPF 45, $48, sephora.com)
In a stand alone sunscren for face:
Today's choices are all lightweight, non-oily and work well alone or under makeup. They also don't leave the dreaded "white cast" on skin! Sweat/water-resistant formulas are noted below*.
(La Roche-Posay Face Anthelios 45 Ultra Light Sunscreen, $27.90, drugstore.com)
(Clarins UV Plus Day Screen High Protection SPF 40, $42, sephora.com)
(Aveeno Sunblock Lotion, Continuous Protection SPF 70*, $10.99, drugstore.com)
(Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 85*, $10.99, drugstore.com)
In a powder:
A new, modern way to apply sunscreen/powder makeup in one easy step! Try:
(Colorscience Pro Sunforgettable SPF 50, $60, dermstore.com)
(Bare Escentuals SPF 30 Natural Sunscreen, $28, sephora.com)
In your makeup:
Many tinted moisturizers and bronzers offer great sun protection now. Try:
(Peter Thomas Roth Bronze Instant Mineral SPF 30, $35, sephora.com)
(Stila Sheer Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 Oil Free, $36, sephora.com)
(Clinique Even Better Makeup SPF 15, $24.50, sephora.com)
(L'Oreal Infallible Never Fail SPF 20 Sunscreen Powder, $14.29, drugstore.com)
In a stick:
Perfect for touching up sunscren while out in the sun all day, at the beach or after swimming. Try:
(California Baby SPF 30+ Sunblock Stick, $15.19, drugstore.com)
(Neutrogena Healthy Defense Sunblock Stick, Oil Free SPF 30, $7.99, drugstore.com)
(Badger All Natural All Season, Face Stick Sunscreen SPF 30, $8.50, drugstore.com)
In a wipe:
Great for travel, the gym or a day at the beach. Try:
(Doctor T's Supergoop SPF 30+ Sunscreen Swipes, $34, barneys.com)
In an all over lotion:
Another easy 1-step choice that can get you out of the door quickly and protect you all day. Try:
(Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion with SPF 15, $6.29, target.com)
(Johnson's Baby Daily Face & Body Lotion SPF 40, $9.99, target.com)