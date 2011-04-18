Get The Sexiest Legs You Can With These Moisturizers

The other day, I decided to try out the latest in self-tanner to prepare myself for impending warmer days. I took all the right steps (exfoliation, moisturizer) but the results were less than pleasing. Unfortunately, when the tanner dried you could still see my snake-like skin.
I have been hiding my oh-so-dry legs underneath pants and tights for so long that I’ve forgotten to soak them in moisturizer on a daily basis, apparently. So, in order to help save you all from the same mistakes (or maybe just to save myself) I’ve rounded up some of my favorite uber-moisturizing lotions to get spring-ready gams.
This super hydrating lotion melts right into skin to repair dry skin. (Caudalie Vine Body Butter, $28, caudalie-usa.com)
Packed with shitake mushroom complex and wheat protein, this lotion helps to not only moisturize but firms your skin at the same time - win win! (Aveeno Body Firming Lotion, $8.99, cvs.com)
Since we can't ever get enough of that clean laundry smell, Clean offers that, and more - packed with vitamins A&E and shea butter. (Clean Warm Cotton Lotion, $34.50, beauty.com)
In honor of National Eczema Month, this lotion is actually approved by the Eczema association - and fragrance-free for you sensitive types. (Curel Itch Defense Lotion For Dry Itchy Skin, $7.49, walgreens.com)
Another keeper for ultra-dry skin girls, this formula is also non-greasy and fast-absorbing to give you relief, fast. (Eucerin Dry Skin Therapy Plus Smoothing Essentials Fast Absorbing Lotion, $10.49, ulta.com)
This shea butter infused lotion packed with antioxidants and a light citrus scent is perfect for spring. (Fresh Citron de Vigne Body Lotion, $22.50, sephora.com)
One of Kiehl's latest moisturizers, the body butter is a mixture of Soy and Honey and promises 24 hour hydration. (Kiehl's Creme de Corps Soy Milk & Honey Whipped Body Butter, $35, kiehls.com)
Infused with bamboo extract and the scent of orange blossoms, it's like heaven in a bottle. (Nivea Happy Sensation Daily Lotion For Normal To Dry Skin, $5.94, ulta.com)