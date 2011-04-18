Get The Sexiest Legs You Can With These Moisturizers

The other day, I decided to try out the latest in self-tanner to prepare myself for impending warmer days. I took all the right steps (exfoliation, moisturizer) but the results were less than pleasing. Unfortunately, when the tanner dried you could still see my snake-like skin.

I have been hiding my oh-so-dry legs underneath pants and tights for so long that I’ve forgotten to soak them in moisturizer on a daily basis, apparently. So, in order to help save you all from the same mistakes (or maybe just to save myself) I’ve rounded up some of my favorite uber-moisturizing lotions to get spring-ready gams.