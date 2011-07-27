Get Gorgeous Skin from the Drugstore to the Department Store

While the drugstore is typically our first thought when it comes to effective yet inexpensive beauty buys, truly getting more bang for your buck takes a little bit of product savvy when you’re dealing with skin care. You can typically find the same ingredients and similar products at drug stores and on higher-end department store beauty counters, but there’s much more to it than whether or not you want to splurge or save-there’s no use in buying a product that doesn’t work well for you just because it was a little cheaper, but it’s also incredibly frustrating to buy something inexpensive only to find that it’s the same as what you could get at a drugstore for less.

So, here’s five skincare products from both ends of the spectrum to help you on your quest to get the most for your money.