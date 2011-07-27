Get Gorgeous Skin from the Drugstore to the Department Store

While the drugstore is typically our first thought when it comes to effective yet inexpensive beauty buys, truly getting more bang for your buck takes a little bit of product savvy when you’re dealing with skin care. You can typically find the same ingredients and similar products at drug stores and on higher-end department store beauty counters, but there’s much more to it than whether or not you want to splurge or save-there’s no use in buying a product that doesn’t work well for you just because it was a little cheaper, but it’s also incredibly frustrating to buy something inexpensive only to find that it’s the same as what you could get at a drugstore for less.
So, here’s five skincare products from both ends of the spectrum to help you on your quest to get the most for your money.
Our pick: Neutrogena Naturals Purifying Facial CleanserAt $7.99, we love Neutrogena's creamy cleanser formulated with natural salicylic acid. It's gentle enough to use twice a day, yet it removes even the most stubborn of mascara and takes care of our acne situation. However, we do like how foamy Korres' version gets as well as its combination of natural emulsifiers and vegetable oils that leave our skin fresh and hydrated.
(Neutrogena Naturals Purifying Facial Cleanser, $7.99, CVS; Korres Milk Proteins Foaming Cream Cleanser, $21, Sephora)
Our pick: La Roche-Posay Substiane EyesLet's be honest, here. Even though we're totally about the miracle effects of La Mer skin products, could we really live with ourselves if we paid $165 for an eye cream? Especially since La Roche-Posay's eye cream does the same thing and leaves us with about $120 to put towards our Louboutins fund?
(La Roche-Posay Substiane Eyes, $42.95, CVS; La Mer The Eye Concentrate, $165, Nordstrom)
Our pick: Clinique Repairwear Night CreamThis amazing product works while you sleep to help revitalize your skin while protecting it from lines and wrinkles in the long-run. Since it actually helps restore your natural collegen and is full of antioxidants, it's actually worth it to splurge on this.
(Boots No. 7 Moisture Quench Night Cream, $12.99, Target; Clinique Repairwear Night Cream, $49.50, <a target="_blank" title="Saks Fifth Avenue" href="https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/main/ProductDetail.jsp?FOLDERfolder_id=2534374306418051&PRODUCTprd_id=845524446153925&R=20714178185&P_name=Clinique&sid=1316CF681ED0&Ntt=night+cream&N=306418051&bmUID=j5Gzhrb">Saks Fifth Avenue)
Our pick: EOS Ultra Moisturizing Shave Cream in Pomegranate RaspberryAs much as we love Philosophy, this amazing shaving cream from EOS does an incredible job giving us smooth legs without a bump in sight, and it smells fantastic. We love that it doesn't come in an aerosol can and is free of harmful chemicals.
(EOS Ultra Moisturizing Shave Cream in Pomegranate Raspberry, $4.49, CVS; Amazing Grace Perfumed Shave Gel, $15, Sephora)
Our pick: Aveda Inner Light Mineral Tinted Moisture SPF 15Aveda's reasonably priced tinted moisturizer does an incredible job of keeping our faces protected from the sun, moisturized and oil-free with just the right amount of coverage. With a variety of great shades, this one is worth the splurge no matter what your skin tone is.
(Aveeno Positively Radiant Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30, $16.99, Walgreens; Aveda Inner Light Mineral Tinted Moisture SPF 15, $28, Aveda)