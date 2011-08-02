Get Clear Skin with These 8 Face Peels

I can only count the number of days where I’ve wanted a complete skin makeover. As a college student, I’ve spent too many nights staying up late, too many days eating greasy, mass-produced food, and not enough time focusing on the damage I’m causing to my skin. So, about the time the skin on my face is looking dull, I figure it’s time for me to give it a little boost with a face peel.
However, as a broke college student I don’t necessarily have the funds to spend my days in spas getting peels done by a professional. Not that I’m bitter or anything. But luckily, there’s a large amount of face peels on the market that you can do at home, allowing you to have so much more control over what is being done to your skin–and your bank account.
On top of this, having these products just sitting at home on my bathroom counter means that whenever I feel the need to clean up my skin and make it look new and refreshed, it’s there… just waiting for you. Of course, that’s something I can’t resist. So, take a look at some of our favorites that we’ve tried that now you can add to your collection.
This mask does just as it says -- polishes away old skin to give way to skin renewal and a smoother complexion. It works gently and is free of synthetic ingredients that are harmful to your newly beautiful skin. (REN F10 Smooth and Renew Peel Mask, 1,7 oz, $37, sephora.com)
Pumpkin enzymes in this peel will exfoliate your skin to remove dead cells and stimulate the layer of cells underneath. The Vitamin A will moisturize and repair your damaged skin. Now lets just hope the pumpkin scent doesnt make you too hungry. (Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Peel, 3.3 oz, $22, sephora.com)
These peel pads work gently as to not irritate skin while they exfoliate away dead skin to let newer, more radiant skin come through. Made with Witch Hazel, the pads will help to reduce pore size while Jojoba seed will keep your skin hydrated. (Skyn Iceland Nordic Skin Peel, 3 oz, $45, skyniceland.com)
This daily face peel works in a two-step process that works to firm your skin in order to make it look more youthful. It also reduces pore size, lessens wrinkles and blemish marks, all while enriching your skin. The pads come in individual to-go packets so you can easily take them along with you. (Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Daily Face Peel, 30 applications, $78, dgskincare.com)
Unlike some of the other peels, this mask comes in liquid form and it works by keeping it on your face for ten minutes to brighten up your skin. Made with Viniferine, which comes from grape vine sap, it makes your skin glow and evens out your complexion. I suppose, with this product, itd only be appropriate to drink a glass of wine while you do your peel. (Caudalie Vinoperfect Enzymatic Peel Mask, 1.7 oz, $40, sephora.com)
These convenient little pads will smooth out your skin and protect it from environment dangers with antioxidants. Theyll give dreary skin a glow and can be used on your neck, knees, and elbows too! (Philosophy The Microdelivery Mini-Peel Pads, 60 pads, $35, philosophy.com)
If you couldnt tell by the name, you keep this peel on throughout the night to exfoliate away dead skin cells and stimulate the growth of new ones. By the next morning, t he treatment will have renewed your skin and left it softer than it was the night before. (Kiehls Over-Night Biological Peel, 1.7 oz, $43, kiehls.com)
Coming as a three part system, each containers hold a peel that performs a different job on your skin. The almond polish acts as a microdermabrasion to soften your skin. The lemon strip acts as an acid peel to brighten your complexion and the chamomile comfort works to soothe. (Ole Henriksen Micro/Mini Peel System, 3 piece kit, $95, olehenriksen.com)