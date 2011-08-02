Get Clear Skin with These 8 Face Peels

I can only count the number of days where I’ve wanted a complete skin makeover. As a college student, I’ve spent too many nights staying up late, too many days eating greasy, mass-produced food, and not enough time focusing on the damage I’m causing to my skin. So, about the time the skin on my face is looking dull, I figure it’s time for me to give it a little boost with a face peel.

However, as a broke college student I don’t necessarily have the funds to spend my days in spas getting peels done by a professional. Not that I’m bitter or anything. But luckily, there’s a large amount of face peels on the market that you can do at home, allowing you to have so much more control over what is being done to your skin–and your bank account.

On top of this, having these products just sitting at home on my bathroom counter means that whenever I feel the need to clean up my skin and make it look new and refreshed, it’s there… just waiting for you. Of course, that’s something I can’t resist. So, take a look at some of our favorites that we’ve tried that now you can add to your collection.