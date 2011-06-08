Gentle Exfoliators To Freshen Up Your Natural Glow

Exfoliation is about as key as any other part of your beauty routine, such as applying moisturizer and taking off your makeup. You can exfoliate everyday if you use a gentle exfoliator, otherwise just leave it to 2-3 times a week. You don’t want to exfoliate too much since it is actually removing the skin cells (the dead ones on the skin’s surface), for the newer (younger) cellswhen doing so too much can cause your skin to look dry and can become irritated. Exfoliating 2-3 times a week should leave it looking fresh and radiant. And be sure to use products made specifically for the face, exfoliators for the body will likely be too harsh.

If you want a true exfoliator, look no further. Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment handles the needs of your skin. It works against acne, blackheads and discoloration and smoothes your skin's complexion (What more could you ask for?). This formula removes dead skin cells in additon to getting rid of bacteria. Note - this formula is not gentle, hence the name, "intense", so if you have sensitive skin you may want to skip this one as it might cause irriation. (Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $85, sephora.com) With the use of real brown sugar, this exfoliator rids the unwanted dead skin cells but also leaves skin feeling soft, and won't dry it out, due to the use of hydrating seed oils. Also good for all skin types. (Fresh Sugar Face Polish, $55, sephora.com) For those of you looking for a gentler scrub, try St. Ives Sensitive Skin Apricot Scrub. The gentle formula makes it okay for sensitive skin, and everyday use. (St. Ives Sensitive Skin Apricot Scrub, Gentle, $3.99, drugstore.com) Bliss Pore Perfecting Facial Polish works to remove dead skin cells and oil and minimize pores, leaving you with a smooth complexion. Works well for all skin types. (Bliss Pore Perfecting Facial Polish, $30, sephora.com) This natural facial scrub uses rice starch, which softens the skin with amino acids. It is gentle enough for daily use and works as both a cleanser and exfoliator. (Juara Rice Facial Scrub, $29, juaraskincare.com) Kiehl's Photo-Age Corrector will get your skin looking refreshed. The formula is creamy with gentle scrub grains, that are good for all skin types. (Kiehl's Photo-Age Corrector, $22, bloomingdales.com) If you feel like your skin has gotten lackluster, Origins Never A Dull Moment wil be your fix. Ingredients such as apricot and mango seeds with papaya extract work to get your skin the glow you love. (Origins Never A Dull Moment, $25, origins.com)












