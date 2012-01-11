Garnier Skincare Releases BB Cream Miracle Skin Perfector

If you aren’t familiar with the term BB Cream, get ready for something amazing to add to your beauty bag. BB, or otherwise known as Beauty Balm, is a cream that was created in Germany to soothe and refine highly sensitive skin while providing light coverage. It gained popularity all over Asia and Europe for its tinted mineral pigments that offer a soft, creamy texture, light coverage, and sheer finish.

Finally this product has made its way to the US with Garnier‘s BB Cream Miracle Skin Perfector. We at Beauty High were lucky enough to be able to sample this amazing product and we were blown away. The texture is like a velvety lotion that leaves skin feeling supple and provided an even color. Not only does it feel fantastic on, the BB cream also delivers 24-hour hydration to the skin as well as SPF 15 UVA/UVB protection.

Garnier BB Cream Miracle Skin Perfector will be available at mass market retailers for $12.99 beginning in February.