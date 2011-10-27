Feel Awkward Because of Acne? You’re Not Alone

Are you a part of the 65 percent of women that reported their acne makes them feel awkward and embarrassed because they are adults? Well you are certainly not alone. According to a study done by HealthyWomen, a significant number of women over the age of 25 experience adult acne and don’t like it, not one bit.

In addition to the numerous women who spend extra time each day trying to cover up their acne, feel self-conscious about it when people stare at them, or make up excuses not to attend an event during a breakout, what is even more shocking is that 57 percent of women have never seen a dermatologist for their acne!

According to Beth Battaglino, Executive Director from HealthyWomen, 21 percent of women have spent up to $3000 trying to cover up their acne since they turned 18 years-old. Dr. Julie Harper says 50 percent of women in their 20s have acne and that there is a way to treat it if they only seek help.

Dr. Harper says that there is no definite reason why breakouts occur in older women, but with the guidance of a dermatologist and an acne medicine regimen, you won’t have to hide your face any longer!