Eye Makeup Removers to Get the Job Done, Sans Residue

Most liquid eye makeup removers on the market claim to be ‘non-greasy’ but after one swipe of the cotton ball, they’ll leave your skin shiny and slick. Believe it or not, there are ways to successfully wipe away any trace of makeup without using these greasy formulas. Ranging from balms and cream to mitts and cotton swabs, you’re sure to find one that will work for you.

These Ole Henriksen wipes work with all skin types, are infused with chamomile to calm skin and cucumber to reduce puffiness, and travel easily in a portable jar. All in all, no wonder they already have such a devoted customer following. (Ole Henriksen Purifying Eye Makeup Remover Wipes, $25, dermstore.com)





This cream is actually more like a gel and is even safe for use with contact lens. Dab some on your eyelid and wipe with a damp cotton swab to remove makeup. (Mario Badescu Eye Makeup Remover Cream, $6, mariobadescu.com)

This balm turns to a silky consistency once applied and the 3.8 oz jar will last forever. Massage the balm over dry skin and rinse with warm water to remove all traces of makeup. (Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm, $27.50, clinique.com)

These swabs quickly correct makeup mishaps and travel insanely well. Each swab is individually filled with the solution to instantly remove makeup. (Jane Iredale Dot the I Makeup Remover Swabs, $5, janeiredale.com) (Bare Escentuals On the Spot Eye Makeup Remover Swabs, $4.49, amazon.com)

Use this mitt the same as a washcloth; soak in water then massage face to remove oils and makeup. When finished washing face, rinse out and hang to dry. It might just seem like any old washcloth, but the knitted micro-fibers work even harder to break up oils on the skin’s surface. (Jane Iredale Magic Mitt Gentle Makeup Remover, $15, janeiredale.com)