StyleCaster
Share

Eye Makeup Removers to Get the Job Done, Sans Residue

What's hot
StyleCaster

Eye Makeup Removers to Get the Job Done, Sans Residue

Julia
by

Most liquid eye makeup removers on the market claim to be ‘non-greasy’ but after one swipe of the cotton ball, they’ll leave your skin shiny and slick. Believe it or not, there are ways to successfully wipe away any trace of makeup without using these greasy formulas. Ranging from balms and cream to mitts and cotton swabs, you’re sure to find one that will work for you.

139375 1313528946 Eye Makeup Removers to Get the Job Done, Sans Residue

These Ole Henriksen wipes work with all skin types, are infused with chamomile to calm skin and cucumber to reduce puffiness, and travel easily in a portable jar. All in all, no wonder they already have such a devoted customer following. (Ole Henriksen Purifying Eye Makeup Remover Wipes, $25, dermstore.com)


139381 1313529523 Eye Makeup Removers to Get the Job Done, Sans Residue

This cream is actually more like a gel and is even safe for use with contact lens. Dab some on your eyelid and wipe with a damp cotton swab to remove makeup. (Mario Badescu Eye Makeup Remover Cream, $6, mariobadescu.com)

139383 1313529845 Eye Makeup Removers to Get the Job Done, Sans Residue

This balm turns to a silky consistency once applied and the 3.8 oz jar will last forever. Massage the balm over dry skin and rinse with warm water to remove all traces of makeup. (Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm, $27.50, clinique.com)

139384 1313530045 Eye Makeup Removers to Get the Job Done, Sans Residue

These swabs quickly correct makeup mishaps and travel insanely well. Each swab is individually filled with the solution to instantly remove makeup. (Jane Iredale Dot the I Makeup Remover Swabs, $5, janeiredale.com) (Bare Escentuals On the Spot Eye Makeup Remover Swabs, $4.49, amazon.com)

139385 1313530344 Eye Makeup Removers to Get the Job Done, Sans Residue

Use this mitt the same as a washcloth; soak in water then massage face to remove oils and makeup. When finished washing face, rinse out and hang to dry. It might just seem like any old washcloth, but the knitted micro-fibers work even harder to break up oils on the skin’s surface. (Jane Iredale Magic Mitt Gentle Makeup Remover, $15, janeiredale.com)

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share