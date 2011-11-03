Cult Favorites: 8 Classic Beauty Products

Every day new products are created, but nothing compares to these tried-and-true classics that have stood the test of time to become staples in millions of homes from generation to generation. These beauty companies have developed and evolved, but some of their best products are their firsts, because if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.
The best part? They almost all can be found right at your local drugstore, and often for a can’t-beat price.Gimmicks are fun, but these eight classics in our slideshow are the real deal. Check out how many you already have, and make sure you go pick up the rest!
This classic Aquaphor hypoallergenic heal-all ointment is not just needed in your first-aid kit, but also in your beauty arsenal, makeup bag, purse you name it. Especially in the winter, it is crucial to heal your itchy, flaky, or red skin and lips from the cold weather and wind. Nothing heals dry, irritated, or cracked skin better not to mention cuts, scrapes, burns, hives, rashes, eczema while still being this fast-absorbing and light.
(Aquaphor Healing Ointment, 3.5 oz tub for $8.49, drugstore.com)
They may be the priciest item on our list of must-haves, but Mason Pearson brushes have proven themselves to be the best money can buy since 1885. Not only do they detangle, but the boar bristles actually clean your hair, distributing its natural oils from the scalp to the ends. These brushes will last for years and years while improving your hair health definitely something we would consider an investment.
(Mason Pearson brushes, $55-170, drugstore.com)
By far the youngest in our roundup, we still love Burt's Bees original balm in the tin for its Vitamin E, beeswax, and peppermint oil formula that leaves lips minty-fresh and super-soft. This year marks the lip balm's 20th birthday, and while not as easy to find as the chapstick version, we think the retro tin is so cute that it's definitely worth a purchase if you spot in the store.
(Burt's Bees beeswax Lip Balm Tin, $3, burtsbees.com)
This Noxema cream deep-cleans away all dirt, oil, and makeup, but the cream formula leaves your skin moisturized instead of stripped. How has it worked to fight acne and oil while simultaneously moisturizing for 100 years? The secret is in the three active ingredients: eucalyptus, menthol, and camphor that deep clean your face with a tingle.
(Noxema Original Deep Cleansing Cream, 12 oz for $4.79, drugstore.com)
Since the year 1770, Yardley of London soap has been a staple, proven to truly moisturize with its natural ingredients and delicious fragrances, like Oatmeal & Almond, Lemon Verbena with Shea Butter, Fresh Aloe with Cucumber, and our favorite: English Lavender.
(Yardley of London Naturally Moisturizing Bar Soap in English Lavender, $2.49 for two, drugstore.com)
This signature blue tin full of extra-moisturizing German body lotion has been around since 1911 for the simple reason that it works. Slathering Nivea on all over after a shower, especially on dry legs, knees, and elbows, softens skin with a great scent. With a 100 million units sold per year, it can't go wrong.
(Nivea Creme, 6.8 oz for $7.49, drugstore.com)
This product can't be found at any old drugstore, but is worth the splurge for its proven abilities to repair skin to optimum firmness and suppleness. Clarins body oil works to improve skin elasticity, and so is ideal for pregnant women (or even girls going through puberty) who's skin may be suffering from stretch marks. Applied right after bathing, the smoothing properties and fresh scent are so amazing, you'll never want to stop using it.
(Clarins Tonic Body Treatment Oil, $54, sephora.com)
Thick, waxy Vaseline petroleum jelly is the best barrier for your lips, working as a seal to keep moisture in as well as a barrier to keep harsh weather and dryness out. The healing properties of petroleum jelly were discovered in 1872 in the oil fields of Pennsylvania, where it was used to heal the cuts and burns of the oil workers. Today it is a multipurpose staple used to heal burns, chapped lips, diaper rashes, and more. We at Beauty High like it to remove eye makeup, soften rough cuticles, and tame unruly eyebrows.
(Vaseline Petroleum Jelly, 13 oz for $4, drugstore.com)