Clean, Pure Convenience: 8 Face Cleansing Wipes To Buy Now

I enjoy washing my face the old fashioned way as much as the next person. The feeling of water on my face at the end of the long day is often just what I need. However, at the same time I’m all about convenience–who isn’t? Sometimes you don’t have all the time in the world to get rid of the leftover makeup on your face. That’s why face-cleansing wipes are the products for me.
Cleansing wipes are the epitome of easy… easy to tote around with you, easy to swipe your make up off with, and easy to dispose. Another great bonus is that they’re great to take with you on travels. This way, you don’t have to worry about what’s considered a liquid and what isn’t. I’d choose that over liquid face wash any day! With such convenience (and such a perfect excuse to be lazy), how can you resist?
These wipes certainly live up to their name. They get the job done by cleansing your face of unwanted make up, dirt, and oil. Simple as that. (Philosophy 'Purity Made Simple' One-Step Facial Cleansing Cloths, 45 wipes, $20, philosophy.com)
While these wipes do the usual job of cleaning the face, they also help to minimize pore size due to the pomegranate extract. Theyre oil free and contain Vitamin E, which helps to moisturize and defend your freshly cleaned skin against free radical damage. (Korres Pomegranate Cleansing & Make Up Removing Wipes For Oily And Combination Skin, 25 wipes, $12, korresusa.com)
Designed for sensitive skin, these wipes wont make you break out and are made with cucumber to help take care of your skin, aloe vera to soothe, and even Dead Sea minerals to make your skin glow. This is like the ultimate spa treatment in a refreshing, cucumber-scented wipe. (Yes To Cucumbers Facial Towlettes, 30 wipes, $5.99, walgreens.com)
These wipes do a great job of removing all make up from your face -- even for those with skin thats overly sensitive. They contain Vitamin B and chamomile extract to keep your face soft, healthy, and protected. (Rodial Glam Balm Wipes, 25 wipes, $19, nordstrom.com)
From the coloring of the package, bet youd never guess these wipes contain Vitamin C. Well, surprise
.they do! Sarcasm aside, scented with citrus and vanilla, these wipes have the ability to brighten your face with Vitamin C, boost your collagen production with Micro Algae and keep it boosted with Green Tea. With so many benefits, these are certainly not just any old wipe. (Ole Henriksen Truth To Go Wipes, 10 wipes, $6, olehenriksen.com)
Ah, finally
a cleansing wipe with SPF 30 to help protect your skin while ridding it of grime. So popular, theyre on back order on the companys site so you have to buy them through Sephoras. (Supergoop! SPF 30 Sunscreen Swipes with Zinc for Sensitive Skin, 40 wipes, $34, sephora.com)
These towelettes gently remove all traces of makeup and are infused with lavender to soothe your skin. Whenever you need a pick-me-up, this product will leave your skin feeling soft and clean. (Proactive Makeup Removing Towelettes, 45 wipes, $29.95, amazon.com)
With just one swipe of one of these biodegradable wipes, Vitamin E will help protect and nourish your skin while Glycerin will keep it hydrated and soft to the touch. Environmentally friendly and skin friendly now thats convenience. (Body Shop Vitamin E Gentle Facial Cleansing Wipes, 25 wipes, $14, thebodyshop-usa.com)