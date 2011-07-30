Clean, Pure Convenience: 8 Face Cleansing Wipes To Buy Now

I enjoy washing my face the old fashioned way as much as the next person. The feeling of water on my face at the end of the long day is often just what I need. However, at the same time I’m all about convenience–who isn’t? Sometimes you don’t have all the time in the world to get rid of the leftover makeup on your face. That’s why face-cleansing wipes are the products for me.

Cleansing wipes are the epitome of easy… easy to tote around with you, easy to swipe your make up off with, and easy to dispose. Another great bonus is that they’re great to take with you on travels. This way, you don’t have to worry about what’s considered a liquid and what isn’t. I’d choose that over liquid face wash any day! With such convenience (and such a perfect excuse to be lazy), how can you resist?