Cle de Peau’s New Limited Edition Synactif Coffret

Complete indulgence is all I can say about the Cl de Peau Beautlimited edition Synactif Coffret. “The ultimate gift of luxury” the Synactif Coffret is a 14-day collection that is designed to strengthen your skin’s natural defenses, refine your skin tone and produce radiant skin.

It took 13 years to research and develop this Cl de Peau skincare regimen, but trust me it was well worth the wait. What makes Synactif so unique is the proprietary ingredient MACC which is responsible for enhancing the functions of skin’s lymphatic channels. MACC coupled with the double hyaluronic acid complex leaves skin looking revitalized.

The rose scented kit comes with soap that removes oil and makeup, a softening lotion that seems like a toner but actually doesn’t contain any alcohol, a daytime moisturizer, a nighttime moisturizer, and a nighttime intensive cream.

I have been using the Synactif Coffret at home treatment for about two weeks now and I have seen serious improvements to my skin and I am not alone. I was getting my eyebrow waxed last week when my aesthetician commented on my soft skin. Thank you Cl de Peau Beaut!

Available for purchase at Bergdorf Goodman