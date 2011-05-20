Clarisonic Finds The Answer To Our Deep Cleansing Needs

Clarisonic has been a beauty editor must-have since we were able to get our hands on the little gadget. Rather than heading to a spa for facials constantly, we’ve now gotten used to some satisfactory scrubbing at home. And you know what I mean by “satisfactory scrubbing” this product finally makes you feel squeaky clean, no more makeup residue.

But now, the brand is releasing a Deep Pore Cleansing Brush Head that can be attached to their Mia, Classic or Pulse brush to reach those hard to clean places. It has a dual-action design to clean oily skin, large pores and those crevices such as the corner of your nose or other uneven areas of your face.

With hot, sticky weather just around the corner (and the impending doom of blackheads always nearby) this brush is the perfect addition to any Clarisonic owner’s collection, trust. If you don’t have a Clarisonic yet, the Mia is a personal favorite small enough for an already overcrowded bathroom cabinet, and available in colors like turquoise and yellow.