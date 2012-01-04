Change Up Your Cleansing Routine For Winter!

Your typical face cleansing routine can start to feel abrasive during the winter months as your skin is fighting the cold elements and wind. Scrubs and products with Salicylic acid can be too harsh on your already weak, dry skin. Changing your skincare routine to a softer approach will keep your face spotless, hydrated and glowing.
This extra-gentle milk cleanser will remove makeup, dirt and unclog your pores without upsetting your skin.
(Bliss Clog Dissolving Cleansing Milk, $28 sephora.com)
Ren's Hydra-Calm cleansing milk is formulated without parabens, sulfates and synthetic dyes/fragrance making it a perfect choice for delicate skin. (REN Hydra-Calm Cleansing Milk, $32 sephora.com)
Balance combination skin while removing makeup and other impurities.
(Dior Purifying Cleansing Milk with Crystal Iris Extract, $32 sephora.com)
This lightweight cleanser leaves skin clean and silky soft while removing makeup, including waterproof mascara. (NARS Softening Milk Cleanser, $36 narscosmetics.com)
Using a creamy face wash will clear skin while maintaining skin's healthy balance.
(Weleda Gentle Cleansing Milk, $19 usa.weleda.com)
Designed for daily-use this cleanser will leave your skin healthy with a beautiful complexion.
(Clarins Cleansing Milk with Alpine Herbs , $29.50 sephora.com)
Gently cleanse and tone with this calming cleanser.
(L'Occitaine Ultra Comforting Cleansing Milk, $22 nordstrom.com)
Wash the debris off your face without leaving it dry.
(Mario Badescu Cleansing Milk With Carnation and Rice Oil, $10 mariobadescu.com)