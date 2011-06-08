Celebrate World Oceans Day With La Mer

To celebrate World Oceans Day (which is today for those who didn’t know) La Mer is continuing its partnership with Oceana and has created a limited-edition creme in a commemorative jar.

La Mer will also be making a $200,000 donation to Oceana (the same company that hottie Adrian Grenier proudly supports) to help their Habitat Protection Campaign and other ocean conservation initiatives. As La Mer’s founder, Dr. Max Huber has used sea kelp to develop La Mer’s Miracle Broth, it is important to the company to preserve the oceans and sustainably harvest from them while maintaintaining the ecosystems.

La Mer’s limited edition 100 ml creme will be available for $365 at select Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and www.lamer.com in May and June.