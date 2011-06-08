Calgon is Back to Take You Away

Do you remember that slogan, that promised to melt away all of your worries and anxieties, and mentally take you to a magical, rejuvenating place? Calgon Take Me Away is still in strong effect, more than four decades after it was first uttered, and although the tagline is staying, the product offerings have gotten a serious upgrade, thanks to the brand’s newest owner, Ilex Consumer Products Group. A re-branding of the original goods, as well as 30 new products hit store shelves in 2010, and just this month the new Ageless Bath and Sensual Collection became available.

The former is aimed at a younger demographic who may stare blankly if told to have “Calgon take them away.” The new line, aimed to be sensuous and luxurious at once is made up of three different personalities: The Femme Inferno, The Angelic Kiss, and The Flirty Tease and are comprised of body creams, moisture mists, fragrance mists, and silkening double mists in swirled or gradient-hued cylindrical bottles.

The Ageless Bath Collection takes the unique positioning of pairing the brand’s signature bath category stronghold with a new element: anti-aging. Using Calgon’s exclusive Vita-Pearl Technology, which includes Vitamin E, pearl powder and collagen, you’ll be moisturized, get antioxidant protection, brighter skin, and of course, be relaxed.



After testing out the new products and finding great value for the price (which by the way, are an incredible value at $7 or less), we spoke with Mr. Bernie Kropfelder, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Ilex Consumer Products Group, who gave Beauty High the skinny on Calgon’s new approach, as well as where and how it plans to engage and capture its new younger demographic.

What is the number one key to marketing Calgon to a new, younger demographic?

When Calgon re-branded in 2010, we refreshed the brand to appeal to a younger demographic with new packaging, logo, product extensions and a bold new marketing campaign. In order to reinvigorate the brand, Calgon re-launched with a more vibrant message of confidence and escape with new packaging designs that showcase vivid colors, bold imagery and sensual landscapes.

In 2011, we went even further and launched our new Sensual Collection, which includes romantic new fragrances and playful packaging that embraces womans individual personality. The collection allows her to choose a fragrance that fits her mood and desires. In marketing to a younger demographic, we have really tapped into digital and social media to reach this consumer. Younger audiences often get most of their information online versus in store, so we have created an interactive microsite. It features a quiz to help consumers find their sensual fragrance personalities, as well as detailed information about each of the fragrance scents. The key is to keep them engaged, as there is always something new or more exciting that might distract them. We often do giveaways or contests on Facebook, or start discussions that we actively take part in, to make sure our consumers understand we want to hear from them and know we are listening.

What do you see as the number one new product from both (or either) collection(s)?

Our top product has been the Angelic Kiss sexy fragrance mist. The fragrance is very on-trend with what we are seeing in the marketplace and a more romantic scent that plays to a womans emotions and intuitions. A lot of women love floral scents with a touch of fruit, so the blend of golden bergamot, mandarin zest and oriental floral heart is a big crowd pleaser!

I assume Calgon is still using the “Calgon take me away” slogan; how do the new products embody that iconic brand sentiment?

Yes, we are still using our slogan. It is so iconic and has become a popular catchphrase ingrained in our culture and everyday colloquialism we just could not think of a reason to part with it. Our products are all about helping women relax and pamper themselves, creating moments at home where they might feel like they have been taken away. Its about getting back the me time every women needs after a crazy or hectic day.