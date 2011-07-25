Brazilian Peel Founder Chats Acne-Free Skin Secrets

If you ask any girl out there, we’ll all tell you that getting, and maintaining, clear skin is a daily battle. And then you add in things like wrinkles and well, it just seems to be a neverending task. We talked with Mac Smith, the founder of the Brazilian Peel, which is a two-step acne treatment that actually brings the peel home to you. Below he talks with us about the benefits of the peel, the science behind Acai, and how to properly treat acne.

1. Can you tell us what exactly a glycolic peel does to-and for- our skin?

At age 20, we naturally turn over our skin every week. Shedding old skin cells promotes the natural growth of new skin. With age, this process slows down and old skin builds up. So, we need some help! Glycolic peels exfoliate the upper layer of dead skin cells (superficial epidermis) without any abrasion to uncover the underlying layers of skin. Once the old skin is shed, our body responds by growing new, firm and fresh skin, giving us a younger-looking appearance and the sensation of tighter, firmer, smoother skin! Including exfoliation in a regular regimen is a great way to both prevent aging, and to slowly and gently reverse the signs of aging on the skin.

2. When should we start using glycolic peels, and can we use them if we have sensitive skin?

Peels can be used as early as the teens, particularly with acne-prone or oily skin. Sensitive skin requires special precautions that Brazilian Peel offers: no-risk of over-peeling with our patented delivery system, Q-Mag patented neutralizer, special ingredients to combat irritation and the very unique soothing, moisturizing and anti-oxidant properties of acai.

3. If I have acne-prone skin, do I want to stick with products that have salicylic acid or glycolic? Or is a combination of the two best?

The combination of salicylic acid and glycolic acid as found only in Brazilian Peel Clear is effective at instantly clearing the pores of acne-causing bacteria and debris and of clearing excess surface oils, in addition to the exfoliation benefits. The added acai and Q-Mag allow Brazilian Peel Clear to treat acne without drying or irritating the skin, and will soothe redness and irritation that often accompanies acne.

4. Your product, the Brazilian Peel, includes Acai how exactly does Acai help the skin?

An anti-oxidant, acai reduces environmental stress and quenches free radicals. It moisturizes and protects the skin, reducing irritation and promoting healthy, younger-looking skin. The essence from this super-berry has powerful anti-oxidant, anti-aging and restorative properties and is rich in vitamins B1, B2, B3, vitamins C and E, and in omega acids 3, 6 and 9. Advanced Home Actives is committed to protecting the rainforest and the Amazon estuary by utilizing only sustainably harvested acai.

5. What tips do you have for properly treating acne?

1. Don’t pick. You can cause scarring or infection.

2. Clearing acne is a process, not a one-time event. Stripping oils will over-dry the skin and won’t kill acne bacteria. Brazilian Peel Clear is clinically designed to kill bacteria, clear pores of excess oil and debris and to keep skin balanced without redness or irritation.

3. If you don’t experience significant improvement after 30 days of consistently using Brazilian Peel Clear Weekly Facial Peel and Brazilian Peel Clear Daily Acne Control Booster pads, see your dermatologist.

4. The habit of putting your hands on your face (like when surfing the web or other desk-front activities) can transfer bacteria and dirt to your face. Try not to touch your face to keep it as clean as possible.

6. In terms of anti-aging, when should we start taking preventative measures?

You are never too young to begin protecting your skin from aging factors, such as the UV from sun exposure which can be minimized by using daily sun protection (sunny or cloudy days, it does not matter!). Add an exfoliation treatment to your skincare regimen today, regardless of your age or skin type. Regular weekly exfoliation will remove the old skin and keep your body replenishing fresh, new skin.

7. Once you have wrinkles and crows feet, what should we do to minimize their appearances?

There are two types of wrinkles: expression lines (those lines that form when the muscles in our face move), and superficial surface wrinkles. Crows feet are expression lines that can be prevented by keeping the skin well-hydrated and exfoliated (but don’t get too close to the eye). Their appearance can be softened with regular use of skincare and exfoliation.