The Blood Type Diet Has Launched Into Skincare

Many of us have heard of or tried The Blood Type Diet, created by Dr. James D’Adamo. The diet, for those of you who apparently live under a rock (we kid, we kid) is based around the theory that your blood type provides insight into how you should eat, exercise, cope with illness and can even pinpoint some personality traits. For example, if you’re Type A, D’Adamo believes that you function best on a vegetarian diet, and so on. His book, One Man’s Food…Is Someone Else’s Poison explains his theory in full detail, and then some.

According to Style.com, D’Adamo is taking his findings to the skincare world as well. “Patients kept telling me that they wanted to look as good as they felt after following the Blood Type Diet,” said D’Adamo. So, he created a line of all-natural skincare products based on his patients requests. The line includes a Day Light Face Creme packed with herbal elements as well as an eye creme to battle aging.

But, unlike the diet, the skincare products are meant to work for all blood types (which seems a tad bit odd considering his book), although he does do custom products for his personal clients who visit his clinic. D’Adamo said, “Doing a [broad] cream or cleanser for Type A or AB wouldn’t work because I’d need to tailor it to your profile first.” He also recommends that the duo (the diet and skincare routine) will enhance your results, but it isn’t required. We have always known that healthy eating is good for our skin though, so we understand the thought behind this one!

What do you think of the new skincare line? And have you tried the diet?