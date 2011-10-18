Birchbox For Men Coming This Holiday

The latest craze in beauty customization, Birchbox, is reportedly expanding the company beyond women’s cosmetics.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Birchbox will start delivering custom beauty products for men around the holidays — sounds like a quick and easy gift for the men in your life. And althoughClaire Paull, VP of PR and Strategic Partnerships at Birchbox confirmed the news the exact details of the launch is unclear.

It was already reported that the skin care and grooming company for men,Jack Black, will be a part of the holiday box, but we are seriously excited to see what other skin care goodies we can sneak into our man’s bathroom cabinet.