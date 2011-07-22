Bethenny Frankel Takes Over The World, Launches Skincare

I’ll admit that I’ve actually really come to love and respect reality TV star Bethenny Frankel. After her battle with Jill Zarin on RHONY, Frankel branched off and did her own thing, and damn, she did it well. With her new show Bethenny Ever After in which we watched her both get married and struggle through being a new mom, I think somewhere between all of the drama and antics I realized there was a very smart businesswoman – who also became a very, very rich lady after selling Skinnygirl Margarita to Fortune Brands for an estimated $100 million.

Now that same lady is yet again expanding the Skinnygirl brand, but this time into skincare. For fall Frankel will be introducing a skin and body care line of her own tailored for the mass market. According to WWD, Frankel isn’t too keen on the fact that there are companies out there today making false claims, and “[Promises like] you’re going to look like Heidi Klum in two days’ or like ‘you had a face’lift” said Frankel. She’s trying to make skincare as straightforward as possible with her upcoming line.

There will be four groups of products: lip treatments, face solutions, body solutions and gift sets in the Skinnygirl Face and Body Solutions collection. There is also a Skinnygirl Mommy collection coming at as well. Many of the products will be problem-solution products, such as a Detox Face Mask, Shimmer Plumping Lip Gloss, and Cooling Foot Spray (which is part of the mommy collection).

Frankel has of course been involved in every single step of the process, making sure that the bottom line is that every single thing is as simple as possible, wanting it to be as easy to understand as her cocktails. “You have the bottle filled with the booze – it is simple,” said Frankel. “Skin care can be confusing and I want it to be straightforward.”