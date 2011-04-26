Best Body Oils To Get Your Skin In Warm Weather Shape

If you haven’t warmed up to the oil trend in the beauty industry, it’s about time to come around. Between oil cleansers, dry oil sprays and even argan oil eyeliner, there is definitely a lot to appreciate about the new trend, especially around this time of year.

Now that it’s beginning to warm up enough that our legs and arms are seeing the light of day, moisture matters even more so than before. These oil products not only cleanse but also nourish and moisturize without leaving an icky oily residue. Above are my favorite picks of the moment, between dry oil sprays and just plain body oils to help you get your skin in tip-top shape before Memorial Day weekend.