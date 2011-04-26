Best Body Oils To Get Your Skin In Warm Weather Shape

If you haven’t warmed up to the oil trend in the beauty industry, it’s about time to come around. Between oil cleansers, dry oil sprays and even argan oil eyeliner, there is definitely a lot to appreciate about the new trend, especially around this time of year.
Now that it’s beginning to warm up enough that our legs and arms are seeing the light of day, moisture matters even more so than before. These oil products not only cleanse but also nourish and moisturize without leaving an icky oily residue. Above are my favorite picks of the moment, between dry oil sprays and just plain body oils to help you get your skin in tip-top shape before Memorial Day weekend.
With nourishing oils and anti-aging complex, this mist certainly helps to get your skin beach-ready. (Ahava Dry Oil Body Mist, $38, ulta.com)
If you've ever had the pleasure of smelling Monoi, you know this spray is definitely a winner. A Tahitian secret, this coconut oil and flower blend is luxurious. (c.Booth Tahitian Monoi Dry Oil Spray, $6.99, drugstore.com)
This body treatment not only firms skin, but also promotes suppleness. (Clarins Tonic Body Treatment Oil, $54, sephora.com)
This purely organic body oil smells amazing, and melts instantly into the skin. (The Organic Pharmacy Rose & Jasmine Body Oil, $57.95, theorganicpharmacy.com)
Sephora's body oil is a great deal, and sinks into the skin with just a light scent. (Sephora Collection Apple Pomegranate Dry Oil, $4, sephora.com)
Packed with antioxidants and vitamins A and E, this body oil nourishes while moisturizing. (Weleda Wild Rose Body Oil, $25, usa.weleda.com)
With a combination of peach and apricot, this dry oil spray nourishes the body without leaving any uneccessary residue. (June Jacobs Vanda Orchid Dry Oil Body Spray, $45, junejacobs.com)
Enriched with essential oils, this product not only smooths out your skin but it also helps to restore elasticity. (L'Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil, $32, sephora.com)