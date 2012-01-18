Beauty Discovery of the Day: Prtty Peaushun

While on the set of a shoot the other day, working with the fabulous makeup artist Sage Maitri, I was introduced to a miracle lotion, Prtty Peaushun. Created by makeup artist Bethany Karlyn for her own use on shoots, she created the product for anyone who wanted to “look lit from within.” The product creates a subtle glow and slimming effect — “think glimmer, not glitter,” said Karlyn. Maitri insisted I try it on myself, and my arms instantly not only glowed, but had a firmer look to them — something I will always love from a beauty product.

There are five different shades offered for the dye-free formula, created with organic plant extracts. Karlyn also strives to maintain that it is natural and fragrance free, with just a touch of Pomelo (grapefruit) for a light citrus scent. You can either choose to match your skin, or use a slightly darker shade for a touch of color. Tracy Anderson, the famed celebrity fitness trainer, was the one who supported Karlyn as she began to publicize the product, and she has been a huge fan (and has helped to spread the word) ever since first trying it.

I was first drawn to the product due to what Karlyn calls it’s “anti-packaging,” or a small silver pouch meant to take up minimal space and leave as small of a carbon footprint as possible. And then of course once testing it out, I had to spread the word myself.

(Prrty Peaushun Skin Tight Body Lotion, $36, drugstore.com)