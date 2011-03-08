Beat Dull and Dry Skin with These Treatments

It’s been a long, harsh winter! Now you may be dealing with some of the after-effects dull, dry or flaky skin and of course paler, more sallow skin tone.
Try these skin treatments in the slideshow above to perk up, plump and give yourself a beautiful glow just in time for the lovely spring season!
Exfoliating scrubs/treatments: Exfoliating is key when revealing softer, smoother, brighter skin. Skin will also be more receptive to other skin treatments like moisturizers and primers after completing this step.
(Sephora Collection Smart Dual Action Exfoliator, $24, sephora.com)
(Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $85, sephora.com)
(Borghese Pelle Rinnovo Skin Renewal Polish, $48.50, drugstore.com)
(Bliss Pore Perfecting Facial Polish, $30, sephora.com)
If you have drier skin:
(Ole Henriksen New Beginning Scrub, $24, sephora.com)
(Nude Skincare Facial Scrub *organic choice, $52, sephora.com)
At-Home Cleansing/Skincare Treatment Devices: These are another great way to enhance the effectiveness of both cleansing and exfoliating steps.
(Olay Professional Pro-X Advanced Cleansing System, $29.99, drugstore.com)
(Doctor's Dermologica Formula Revolve 400X Micro-Polishing System, $95, sephora.com)
(Philosophy Hope Is All You Need - set, $48, sephora.com)
(Olay Regernerist 14 Day Skin Intervention, $24.29, drugstore.com)
(Sue Devitt Microquatic Lactic Renewal Facial Peel, $62, barneys.com)